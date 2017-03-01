Following protests, Rouzer to hold town hall in Bolivia

Republican U.S. Rep. David Rouzer plans to hold a town hall meeting following weeks of protests at his district offices.
The StarNews of Wilmington reports (http://bit.ly/2lbzvei) Rouzer will meet with constituents Monday afternoon at Brunswick Community College in Bolivia.
Rouzer's office says in a news release that constituents will be able to ask questions on legislation, current events and potential casework.
Rouzer's office had said previously that the congressman would hold a town hall once Congress recessed, which happened last week.
Protests have been held almost daily at the Wilmington offices of Rouzer and Sen. Richard Burr. Many protesters say they're concerned about the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
