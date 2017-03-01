Psychiatrist gets 2-month sentence for health care fraud

A Grinnell psychiatrist has been given two months in prison for health care fraud.
Prosecutors say Dr. Richard Hauser was sentenced Tuesday in Des Moines. He'd pleaded guilty in October. He also was ordered to pay nearly $31,000 in restitution.
Prosecutors say Hauser operated a clinic under the name Prevention Systems Inc. and did business as The Hauser Clinic. His plea agreement says that beginning by at least November 2011 and through December 2012, Hauser submitted false claims to Iowa Medicaid and Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Iowa for more expensive services that weren't performed.
Comments