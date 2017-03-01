More Politics News

March 1, 2017 6:31 AM

Germany skeptical on boosting defense spending

The Associated Press
TALLINN, Estonia

Germany's foreign minister says he is skeptical that Germany should boost defense spending to meet NATO targets as it would turn Europe's biggest economy into "a military supremacy" — something that could raise concerns in Europe.

Sigmar Gabriel says "our neighbors wouldn't like to see this," in response to a question about whether Germany should increase its military spending to 2 percent of its gross domestic product as U.S. President Donald Trump has been urging.

Gabriel said Wednesday in the Estonian capital of Tallinn that Germany backed a European Union initiative to create a joint fund for European military procurement.

Estonia is one of a handful NATO members meeting the defense spending target. Gabriel will visit Estonia's Baltic neighbors Latvia and Lithuania over the coming couple of days.

