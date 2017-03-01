Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination protections

Missouri senators have voted against a proposal to ban discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.
Senators voted 20-10 against the protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people early Wednesday morning. The plan would have banned discrimination against LGBT people in employment, housing and public accommodations.
Creve Coeur Democratic Sen. Jill Schupp had pitched tacking the measure on to a bill that would make it more difficult to sue for discrimination in the state.
The underlying legislation would require plaintiffs bringing discrimination lawsuits to prove that race, religion, sex or other protected status was the sole reason for discrimination or being fired, rather than just a contributing factor.
Democrats criticized the bill for hours Tuesday before Senators began hammering out a deal around midnight.
