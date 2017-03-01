Fish and Wildlife looking for conservation officer recruits

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is looking for conservation officer recruits.
The deadline to apply is Monday.
Applicants must be 21, have a driver's license and meet educational requirements or have related experience.
The agency said in a news release it plans to fill 25 positions statewide.
To submit an application, visit https://careers.ky.gov . Applicants should apply to Auto Req ID number 52700BR. The agency says to be considered for further review, applicants must fully complete the online application in the Career Opportunities System.
