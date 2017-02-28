2 Wisconsin judges to help Indianapolis division with cases

Two federal judges from Wisconsin are helping their counterparts in the Southern District of Indiana tackle their large caseload.
Judges William Griesbach and Lynn Adelman of the Eastern District of Wisconsin received a federal appeals court's approval Feb. 3 to begin hearing cases for the U.S. District Court's Indianapolis division.
Their assignment starts Wednesday and will ease a judicial emergency issued after longtime federal Judge Sarah Evans Barker took senior status in 2014.
Then-President Barack Obama nominated deputy U.S. Attorney Winfield Ong to fill that vacancy in January 2016. Ong was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee last June, but his nomination was never brought to a vote last year in the full U.S. Senate.
The Southern District of Indiana also has courts in Evansville, Terre Haute and New Albany.
