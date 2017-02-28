Oklahomans to pay $5 more for REAL ID-compliant licenses

White House responds to father of slain Navy Seal

Mulvaney: Trump's budget 'blueprint' will represent 'top-line numbers only'

Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain

One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

Franklin Graham: Rain at inauguration a 'sign of God's blessing'

2:19