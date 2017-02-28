St. Louis police identify bicyclist killed in accident

St. Louis police have identified a man killed after his bicycle was struck by a car last week.
Police on Tuesday said the victim was 67-year-old Robert Buller. Buller was fatally struck Friday afternoon on Riverview Boulevard.
Police say a pickup truck was trying to pass the bike when Buller swerved into the path of the truck, causing the truck and the bike to swerve into oncoming traffic and collide with a car.
Buller was pronounced dead at the scene. The pickup driver was not hurt but the driver of the car and an 8-year-old boy who was in the car were taken to a hospital. Their condition is not known.
