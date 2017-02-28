More Politics News

February 28, 2017 6:37 PM

Arkansas Senate OKs bids for marriage, abortion amendments

The Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

The Arkansas Senate has endorsed a long-shot effort to push for amendments to the U.S. constitution that would effectively ban gay marriage and abortion.

The majority-Republican Senate on Tuesday approved by a 19-9 vote a resolution calling for a federal constitutional convention to take up an amendment that would define marriage as between a man and a woman. A separate resolution calling for a constitutional amendment effectively declaring that life begins at conception passed on an 18-9 vote.

The proposals would need at least 33 other states to agree for a convention to be held, and 38 states to ratify the amendments. The resolutions now head to the state House.

