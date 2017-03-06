A maker space for kids, designed by kids in Lansing

Nine-year-old Jack Balzer was one of the designers for Impression 5 Science Center's newest project.
"We gave ideas for what the space needed to look like," Balzer told the Lansing State Journal (http://on.lsj.com/2mByrh6 ), moments before the measuring tape cutting that officially opened Think Tank, a maker space that was designed for youth by youth.
Among Balzer's tips: Make it "very colorful."
The grand opening brought close to 100 kids, community leaders, educators and sponsors to the museum Monday morning. Think Tank is geared toward 9 to 14-year-olds. It's meant to foster behaviors that will help kids in science, technology, engineering and math, such as perseverance, creativity and problem solving. Activities and challenges include stop motion animation, electric paper circuits, marble mazes, stamp making and 3D printers.
About a year ago, Impression 5 formed a Youth Action Council, which met frequently to plan what Think Tank needed to look like, feel like and be like.
"We want everyone to feel comfortable and create whatever they put their minds to," said 12-year-old Za-Mani Roper, who was a member of the council.
The young people were "completely involved in every step from the colors to the activities," said Impression 5 Communications Director Laura Zeller, "so it'll be interesting to see how the space evolves over time."
The goal is to get kids looking at the world like scientists.
"We want this to be a space where kids can really take the risks necessary to learn. We want them to ask questions, we want them to innovate," said Impression Executive Director Erik Larson. "If you build a space for your target audience by utilizing that audience, it's going to be relevant and meaningful."
The space will be used primarily for school groups during the week. On the weekends, it will be open to the public with walk-ins encouraged.
What does Think Tank mean to the kids who designed it?
"This space teaches kids that science can be fun ... everybody can be an engineer," said 11-year-old Frankie Caialaerese-Barton.
At Think Tank, added 11-year-old Grace Rose, there's "an endless amount of things you can do."
