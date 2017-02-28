Wyoming criminal justice reform bill dies in Legislature

The president of the Wyoming Senate has killed a bill that would have made sweeping changes to sentencing and rehabilitation options for low-level offenders.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2m0tD73) that Republican Sen. Eli Bebout says there were too many issues with the legislation to move it forward. The bill died Friday.
The criminal justice reform bill would have given judges and prosecutors the option to halt court proceedings for those charged with a misdemeanor or non-violent felony and without a previous felony conviction. The person could then have their charges dropped if they successfully complete the terms of their probation.
The bill also would've allowed judges to order substance abuse treatment as a condition of probation.
Bebout says his main concerns with the bill were financial.
