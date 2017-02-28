Arkansas Senate passes bill on nonviolent offenders

The Arkansas Senate has passed legislation that aims to reduce the state's prison population by giving some nonviolent offenders more breaks before being sent to prison.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2m8xakf ) reports that the Senate voted to send the bill to the House on Monday for further consideration.
The legislation would allow such offenders to be sanctioned to county jails or community correction facilities for up to six times for minor offenses before being sent to prison on full revocation. Some offenders could be sent to a community correction facility to receive treatment for no less than 45 days.
Prosecutors are officially neutral about the legislation, but some say the policy takes away their authority to revoke probation.
Republican Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson says prisons have had to release more dangerous inmates to take in revocations.
