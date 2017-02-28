Complaint filed about building were 2 kids die in house fire

Chicago inspectors received a complaint about a lack of heat at a home nearly two months before two young children were killed in a fire where authorities say residents were using the stove as a heater.
The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2m7rbvO ) the complaint was filed Jan. 5, but city officials say no one was home the next day. A Department of Buildings spokeswoman says information was left behind telling the owner to contact the city.
Fire department officials say a kitchen stove in the basement was the cause and origin of Saturday's fire.
Two girls, ages 7 months and 2 years, were killed as they slept. A 6-year-old boy was hospitalized with major burns.
Fire officials say it appeared the building didn't have a radiator or other source of heat.
