Annapolis repeals stun gun ban after Supreme Court ruling

Electronic guns, such as Tasers, can now legally be carried in Annapolis.
The Capital of Annapolis (http://bit.ly/2m8cYip ) reports the Annapolis City Council unanimously voted Monday to repeal the city's ban against the weaponry. The decision comes after the Supreme Court in March questioned the constitutionality of stun gun bans and suggested that Second Amendment protections applied to electronic weapons.
Gun rights activists had filed a lawsuit against the city following the ruling.
City Attorney Mike Leahy says the city likely would have lost the lawsuit because of the Supreme Court's ruling.
Howard County recently lifted its ban in response to a similar lawsuit. Baltimore officials are considering legislation on the issue.
State law requires those who own a stun gun to be 18 or older and without a criminal record.
