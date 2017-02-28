Christie nominates ally to Port Authority board

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has nominated a political ally whose name came up at the George Washington Bridge lane closure trial to serve on the board of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
Republican state Sen. Kevin O'Toole was not accused of playing a role in the scheme, which prosecutors say was aimed at punishing the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee for not endorsing Christie's re-election. But he had issued a statement critical of the town's access lanes to the bridge, which the agency oversees.
O'Toole would fill a vacancy left by former Bergen County Executive William Schuber.
O'Toole, who represents parts of Bergen, Essex, Morris and Passaic counties, has served in the Legislature for 22 years and has been a close ally of the governor.
He served on the leadership team of Christie's failed presidential campaign and defended the Republican governor against a Democrat-led committee investigating the George Washington Bridge scandal.
In December 2014, O'Toole and other Republicans released a scathing report on the investigation, arguing it was overtly political.
O'Toole must be confirmed by the state Senate.
