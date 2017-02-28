More Politics News

February 28, 2017 6:24 AM

Plans move ahead for expanding Marion County transit system

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

Plans are moving forward to expand the Indianapolis-area's transit system, including the addition of three bus rapid transit lines and new buses.

The City-County Council on Monday approved a 0.25 percent income tax increase that will pump more than $54 million a year into Marion County's bus service. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett says in a statement the effort will bring "historic investment in city infrastructure."

The income tax increase will take effect in October, costing Marion County residents about $100 per $40,000 of income. The Indianapolis Star reports IndyGo, the county's transit agency, has said the revenue is necessary to expand a bus system beset with aging buses and low-frequency routes.

The funding also is expected to bring increased route frequency and new sidewalks and bus shelters.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos