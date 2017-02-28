Plans move ahead for expanding Marion County transit system

Plans are moving forward to expand the Indianapolis-area's transit system, including the addition of three bus rapid transit lines and new buses.
The City-County Council on Monday approved a 0.25 percent income tax increase that will pump more than $54 million a year into Marion County's bus service. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett says in a statement the effort will bring "historic investment in city infrastructure."
The income tax increase will take effect in October, costing Marion County residents about $100 per $40,000 of income. The Indianapolis Star reports IndyGo, the county's transit agency, has said the revenue is necessary to expand a bus system beset with aging buses and low-frequency routes.
The funding also is expected to bring increased route frequency and new sidewalks and bus shelters.
