Plans move ahead for expanding Marion County transit system

1:26 Mulvaney: Trump's budget 'blueprint' will represent 'top-line numbers only' Pause

0:29 Franklin Graham: Rain at inauguration a 'sign of God's blessing'

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

2:01 Hollywood's greatest trick: teaser

1:26 Smartphones getting smarter

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

2:28 Trump picks Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security adviser

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

2:09 Trump and team descend on CPAC