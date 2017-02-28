More Politics News

February 28, 2017 5:58 AM

Ex-mayor begins serving state prison sentence

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

Former Perth Amboy Mayor Joe Vas is back in New Jersey to begin serving a state prison sentence stemming from corruption charges.

The former mayor and assemblyman just finished serving a 6½-year federal prison sentence in Connecticut for a 2010 conviction of mail fraud, misapplying government funds and making false statements to the FBI. Prosecutors say Vas used state affordable-housing money to help entice the buyer of an apartment building that he owned in 2006.

The state charges are tied to money-laundering to support his 2006 congressional campaign.

The 62-year-old is scheduled to be released in June.

