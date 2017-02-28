West Virginia spring forest fire season starts this week

West Virginia's spring forest fire season starts this week with limits on outside burning.
The season begins Wednesday and runs through May 31. Outside burning is only allowed between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. Burning also is limited to brush, leaves, yard clippings and other vegetative materials.
The West Virginia Division of Forestry says residents could faces fines if a fire they started escapes and causes a wildfire or forest fire. Fines range from $100 to $1,000.
State law requires a safety strip or ring at least 10 feet wide around outdoor fires to prevent them from spreading into woods.
