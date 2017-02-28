Towns, legislators to tackle marijuana in separate events

Maine's towns and state legislators will tackle the subject of marijuana legalization in separate events.
The Legislature's Marijuana Implementation Committee is taking public comment on Tuesday in Augusta on subjects such as how to regulate and tax the substance. Also Tuesday, the Maine Municipal Association is holding an event called "Lifting the Haze: Marijuana and Legal Considerations."
Legislative committee Senate Chair Roger Katz (CATES'), a Republican, says legislators want to hear from residents about how to protect public safety and fairly implement legalization. Voters chose to legalize marijuana in November, and the committee is tasked with implementing rules and regulations.
The municipal association's event is already booked to capacity. It is designed to help local officials manage the legal and economic decisions stemming from legalization of marijuana.
