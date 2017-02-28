Lawmakers to review plan to close nuclear plant near NYC

Some New York lawmakers are demanding more information about plans to close Indian Point nuclear plant in suburban New York City by 2021.
Tuesday's legislative hearing will focus on the environmental and health implications of shuttering the facility, which sits 30 miles north of the city.
While it is unlikely lawmakers could prevent Indian Point from closing, some have expressed worries about the state's ability to make up for the lost power. The plant generates the equivalent of a quarter of the electricity used by New York City and Westchester County.
Republican Sen. Terrence Murphy says there has been a "shocking lack of planning" following the closure's announcement.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo negotiated the closure. He argues the plant is too hazardous to operate near such a large population center.
