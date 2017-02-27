Countermeasures to Trump inundate New Mexico Legislature

Countermeasures against directives from President Donald Trump are making their way through New Mexico's Democratically controlled Legislature.
Lawmakers in Santa Fe prepared Monday for an upcoming vote in the House of Representatives on a bill to block state cooperation with federal efforts to extend a wall at the U.S. border with Mexico.
Other pending bills and memorials seek to ensure the New Mexico National Guard as well as state and local law enforcement steer clear of enforcing federal immigration law, and avoid ethic profiling on routine stops for traffic citations.
As Republicans in Washington move to overhaul President Barack Obama's signature health care law, New Mexico legislators and the state insurance superintendent sought to convene a task force to study the impacts and shore up insurance coverage.
