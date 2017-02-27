More Politics News

February 27, 2017 12:30 PM

Tribes choose East Windsor to host proposed border casino

By SUSAN HAIGH Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

Connecticut's two federally recognized tribes say they've chosen the site of a former movie theater complex in East Windsor to host their proposed third casino.

Monday's announcement comes after East Windsor officials approved a development agreement Saturday with the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes. It provides the town $3 million up front and $3 million annually, in addition to regular tax payments that are expected to total about $5.5 million each year.

The tribes had narrowed the possible locations to East Windsor and Windsor Locks. The East Windsor location is viewable from Interstate 91.

They still need legislative approval to open the casino, which is aimed at blunting competition from MGM's planned facility in nearby Massachusetts.

Some lawmakers think Connecticut should instead build a third casino in southwestern Connecticut.

