Colorado pharmacists to prescribe women birth control

Colorado pharmacists will soon be able to start prescribing oral contraceptives under a 2016 state law.
The Denver Post reported (http://dpo.st/2mvMcO4) Monday that the law allows women to get birth control pills or patches over the counter without a prescription from their doctor. Pharmacies are preparing to offer the service as soon as April.
Women are required to complete a questionnaire, get their blood pressure checked and consult with a pharmacist before getting the birth control.
Health professionals say the move will increase access to oral contraceptives for people living in rural areas and benefit those who may be turned off by having to schedule and wait for a doctor's appointment.
Colorado is the third state to allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control, joining Oregon and California.
Comments