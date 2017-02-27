Republican state senator announces Oklahoma City mayoral run

Two-term Republican state senator David Holt says he plans to run for Oklahoma City's open mayor's seat in 2018.
Holt announced Monday he plans to seek the seat held for 14 years by current Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett, who said last week he wouldn't run for re-election.
An attorney, Holt served for five years as Cornett's chief of staff before being elected to the Oklahoma Senate in 2010.
A member of the Osage Nation, Holt wrote the book "Big League City: Oklahoma City's Rise to the NBA" about the city's revitalization under Cornett's leadership.
Oklahoma City's next mayoral election will begin with a primary on Feb. 13, 2018.
Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan also has said he plans to run for mayor.
