More Politics News

February 27, 2017 7:59 AM

US embassy condemns far-right march in Croatia with US flag

The Associated Press
ZAGREB, Croatia

The U.S. Embassy has denounced a march by a group of far-right supporters in the Croatian capital who also waved an American flag and reportedly voiced support for President Donald Trump.

The embassy said in a statement Monday it "rejects, in the strongest terms, neo-Nazi and pro-Ustasha views expressed during the demonstration of a few people in Zagreb on Sunday."

The protesters, dressed in black and chanting slogans used by Croatia's pro-Nazi World War II Ustasha regime, are members of the small, far-right A-HSP party which is not represented in the country's parliament.

The Ustashas killed tens of thousands Jews, Serbs, Gypsies and anti-Nazi Croats in concentration camps during the war.

The U.S. embassy says "we condemn any attempt to link the United States to this hateful ideology."

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos