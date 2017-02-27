More Politics News

February 27, 2017 6:27 AM

Unlicensed Nashua day care shut down after toddler's death

The Associated Press
NASHUA, N.H.

An unlicensed day care in Nashua has been ordered to shut down and come into compliance with state law after a 15-month-old boy was found unresponsive there and later died.

Emergency responders were called to The Kinder Garden last week after a napping toddler wouldn't wake up. The unidentified boy died at a hospital.

Police say an autopsy report could take months. There were no signs of trauma.

Police say eight children were in the home at the time, ranging in age from 7 months to 14 years. Three were related to property owners Shane and Erica Lavalley.

State health officials say the home wasn't a licensed day care.

A lawyer for the Lavalleys tells The (Nashua) Telegraph they're saddened by the death, but aren't suspected of any criminal wrongdoing.

