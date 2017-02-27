Afghan President: Taliban shadow governor killed in Kunduz

2:01 Hollywood's greatest trick: teaser Pause

2:28 Trump picks Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security adviser

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

1:57 Gov. Kasich suspends presidential campaign

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

2:45 Chernobyl: 30 years later

2:00 Jeff Sessions sworn in as attorney general