Tornado confirmed in western Massachusetts

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in western Massachusetts.
Meteorologists say the EF-1 tornado touched down Saturday evening near Conway in Franklin County.
The maximum estimated speed was 110 mph.
The weather service says most of the damage took place in Conway, with a brief touchdown in Goshen in Hampshire County.
The tornado damaged the roof of a church and destroyed a barn in the area.
No injuries were reported.
Acting Gov. Karyn Polito and Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency officials are scheduled to visit Conway on Monday to inspect the damage and recovery efforts and thank first responders.
