February 26, 2017 5:55 PM

Jim Brulte elected for 3rd term as California GOP chairman

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

California Republicans have re-elected with their party chairman, Jim Brulte, to a third term.

The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2mkii2O) Brulte was re-elected Sunday with an overwhelming show of support from the 795 delegates gathered at the Sacramento Convention Center for the California Republican Party's three-day gathering.

Brulte says the Republican Party is focused on adding Republicans to state and federal office, but the top priority is electing a Republican governor.

Brulte, a former state legislator and principal at the public affairs firm California Strategies, was first elected in 2013.

The party last year altered its two-term limit to allow Brulte's re-election. He faced no challengers this year.

Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors Kristin Olsen was elected as vice chair.

