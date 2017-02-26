Nearly 100 rally in Dover to support correctional officers

Nearly 100 people gathered in Dover to show their support for Delaware's correctional officers.
Saturday's rally came a little more than three weeks after 47-year-old prison guard Steven Floyd was found dead in a building at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center following an uprising by inmates.
The News Journal of Wilmington, Delaware, (http://delonline.us/2mk7MIv ) reports the goal of the Correctional Officer Safety Demonstration was to tell Delaware Gov. John Carney and state lawmakers that there is an urgent need to address the understaffing and current policies that are causing an unsafe environment in the state's correctional facilities.
The state Department of Correction and the Delaware State Police are conducting investigations into the uprising. Carney has also appointed two former Delaware judges to lead an independent review.
Comments