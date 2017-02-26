Hawaii bills tackle domestic violence, candidate tax returns

Hawaii lawmakers are nearing the halfway point of the 2017 legislative session. They're reviewing bills that need to pass out of the originating chamber in the next two weeks. Here's a sampling of the upcoming legislative hearings:
BEAUTY SALONS-DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Hairdressers and manicurists often have close relationships with their clients, and state lawmakers believe they can play a role in combatting domestic violence. Senators are introducing a bill to require cosmetologists to complete a training program on recognizing the signs of domestic violence. The bill is set to be heard Monday.
TRESPASSING ON STATE LAND
Gov. David Ige wants to make it a crime to trespass on state land. A similar bill was proposed last year but died. The aim was to target copper thieves stealing from state land, but critics warned it would unfairly target homeless people. The measure is scheduled for consideration Monday.
CATCHING GRAY WATER
Developers who want to construct new buildings in Hawaii would have to include plans to install systems that capture gray water for irrigation under a bill in the Legislature. Without those plans, they wouldn't be able to get a building permit, although some exemptions would be allowed. The bill is set to be heard Monday.
RAIL TAX
A measure to extend a surcharge on the state tax in perpetuity to fund the Honolulu rail transit project is up for a hearing Monday. It has been altered to include several proposals, including establishing an income-tax credit that reduces the tax liability for low-income people.
PRESIDENTIAL TAX RETURNS
President Donald Trump did not release tax returns during the presidential campaign, breaking decades of precedent. Lawmakers in the state House and Senate want to make it a requirement that candidates release tax returns to get on the presidential ballot. The Senate version of the bill will be heard in a committee Tuesday.
FISHING LABOR
A bill in the Hawaii Legislature aims to change rules for how fishing licenses are issued to foreign crew members. Two Hawaii Senate committees are scheduled to vote on the proposal Wednesday.
