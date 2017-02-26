Town hall protest organizer connects with GOP congressman

A protest organizer seeking a town hall with Rep. Ken Buck is working with the Republican congressman on setting up a meeting.
The Daily Camera reports (http://bit.ly/2ldBM3X) hundreds of people gathered in Boulder and Longmont on Saturday to urge Sen. Cory Gardner and Buck to schedule town halls.
Organizer Ira Chernus said Buck told him on Saturday morning that he was willing to have a meeting.
Spokesman Kyle Huwa said Buck is working with Chernus on setting that up, though the format has yet to be determined.
Buck has held a telephone town hall and met with an anti-Trump group by invitation.
Gardner's staff members say he's met with constituents. They have not explained why Gardner has held no town halls.
Congress ends its recess this week.
