Mother of slain Arkansas teen urges judge to reverse ruling

A Little Rock woman whose son was killed by a police officer who was later fired and charged with manslaughter wants a federal judge to reconsider a ruling dismissing the city and a former police chief from her wrongful death lawsuit.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2loag4J ) Sylvia Perkins, mother of 15-year-old Bobby Moore, says the Jan. 27 ruling did not seem to adequately address documents she filed in the case.
U.S. District Judge Brian Miller dismissed the city of Little Rock and retired city police chief Stuart Thomas, leaving former officer Josh Hastings as the sole defendant.
Bobby Moore was shot and killed by Hastings about 5:30 a.m. Aug. 12, 2012, in a parking lot outside and apartment building. Hastings was tried twice but never convicted on a manslaughter charge.
