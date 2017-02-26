Lawyer for ex-Rep. Jackson seeks shorter supervision period

An attorney for Jesse Jackson Jr. is asking that the former Illinois Congressman be allowed to end supervised release early.
Jackson, son the civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson, was given a 2 ½-year prison sentence for spending $750,000 in campaign money on personal items. Attorney John Colette wrote in a court filing Friday that Jackson has now successfully completed approximately 18 months of supervised release, about half of what he was ordered to complete.
The filing in federal court in Washington says that Jackson has "maintained a positive and cooperative relationship with his probation officer and has abided by all terms and conditions of his supervised release."
Colette wrote that studies have shown that shortening the amount of time "compliant offenders" spend on supervised release doesn't hurt public safety.
