Christie: No need for special prosecutor on Trump, Russia

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says a special prosecutor isn't needed to investigate alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.
Speaking Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union," Christie said the Justice Department has shown its ability to investigate such matters. The Republican said that when a special prosecutor gets involved, things get "completely out of control."
The possibility of appointing a special prosecutor was raised Friday by California Republican Rep. Darrell Issa, who said a political appointee shouldn't perform the investigation.
Christie also showed no sympathy for congressional Republicans who won't hold town hall meetings because they fear they could become rowdy.
Noting that the GOP controls the White House, both houses of Congress and most governorships, Christie said the "heat is on the Republicans" to produce results.
