A North Carolina sheriff is backtracking from comments in his monthly newsletter accusing social progressives of being "anti-American."
Henderson County Sheriff Charles McDonald tells the Asheville Citizen-Times (http://avlne.ws/2lUdQXq ) he's apologized to a local woman who said she is very patriotic and a progressive and was offended by his words.
McDonald says he doesn't agree with the social progressive movement, but supports their right to protest.
Henderson had written in the February edition of the sheriff's office's newsletter that progressives were "anti-American," has a "goal of subverting our great Republic" and were engaging in "vile and disgusting protests" in recent weeks.
McDonald said he intended his message to unite people around shared American values.
