Santa Fe councilors compete with mayor's soda tax plan

A political battle is brewing between Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales and two city councilors over the mayor's proposal to tax sugary drinks to fund early childhood education programs.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reported (http://bit.ly/2kZONTr) Thursday that the City Council will decide next month whether to ask voters if they want a 2-cents-an-ounce tax on soda and other sweetened beverages.
Gonzalez wants to hold a special election to decide on the tax question in May. But councilors Joseph Maestas and Ron Trujillo introduced a resolution last week to delay a vote until the regularly scheduled March 2018 election.
The fight over the timing of the election comes as both Maestas and Trujillo are considering running for mayor next year.
Gonzales has yet to announce whether he will seek a second four-year term as mayor.
