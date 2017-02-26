2 Dover Police Department officers die in off-duty crash

The Dover Police Department says two of its members have died in an off-duty vehicle crash.
The police department confirmed the deaths Sunday of 23-year-old patrolman Robert E. DaFonte and 22-year-old cadet James Watts.
The Delaware State Police, which investigated the crash, says DaFonte was driving in Dover when he traveled off the roadway, down an embankment and struck a utility pole. State Police said in a statement that DaFonte was wearing a seatbelt and pronounced dead at the scene and that Watts was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. State Police say Watts also died at the scene.
The Dover Police Department says DaFonte had served in the department for two years. Watts had been in the Special Enforcement Cadet Unit for six months.
Comments