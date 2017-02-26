More Politics News

February 26, 2017 10:43 AM

Man shot by police after barbecue threat report identified

The Associated Press
READING, Pa.

Authorities have released the name of a man shot and killed by a police officer in eastern Pennsylvania after a report of threats at a neighbor's backyard barbecue.

Berks County authorities said Reading officers responded to a report that 62-year-old Michael Stoudt had pointed a rifle over his backyard fence at the group, which included half a dozen children. A witness said he was upset about someone smoking on the property.

Police went to Stoudt's home and found him on the porch with a shotgun. They said he refused to drop the weapon and instead pointed it in their direction, and an officer fired several times. Stoudt was pronounced dead at the scene just after 9 p.m. Friday. The county district attorney's office is investigating.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos