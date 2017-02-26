Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run accident

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says a 44-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.
Authorities say police responded at about 11:35 p.m. Saturday in Vancouver and found the man dead near a shopping cart.
Police say the man is a transient but haven't released his name.
Police say the victim was wearing dark clothing. Witnesses report the man was walking east in the inside eastbound lane pushing the shopping car when he was struck by a vehicle that fled eastbound at a high rate of speed.
Police say evidence at the scene indicates the vehicle that struck the man is a Nissan, possibly a Pathfinder, from the 1990s.
Police are continuing to investigate.
