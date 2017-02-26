More Politics News

February 26, 2017 10:30 AM

Mayoral candidate sues Southaven over sign restrictions

The Associated Press
OXFORD, Miss.

Southaven has suspended its campaign sign rules after a mayoral candidate sued, arguing that the restrictions hurt political newcomers like him.

Tommy Henley is one of at least two candidates challenging Mayor Darren Musselwhite, The Commercial Appeal (http://memne.ws/2lGUo08) reported.

Musselwhite said, aldermen suspended the sign regulations pending further review.

"They did not want to risk the cost to our taxpayers from a potential lawsuit over a temporary issue," he said.

Henley sued Tuesday in federal district court in Oxford. His lawsuit asks permanent changes and a temporary order barring enforcement of limits on the size, number and style of campaign signs and a ban on all signs until 45 days before an election.

The suit notes that although absentee voting begins March 3 for this election, the ordinance would have barred signs before March 18.

Musselwhite said, "I abided by the rules in 2013 as a challenger against an incumbent candidate and won the mayoral election."

He beat Greg Davis, who was then facing trial in a suit filed by the state auditor alleging that he had misused nearly $170,000 in city money. A Hinds County chancery judge later ordered Davis to pay it back.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos