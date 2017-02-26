More Politics News

February 26, 2017 9:36 AM

Rancor over development, crime shadow LA mayor's race

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD AP Political Writer
LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's toughest competitor in his campaign for a second term might not be another candidate.

Anxiety over denser, taller development and a jump in violent crime have injected some uncertainty into what otherwise looks like a lopsided contest.

The 46-year-old Democrat faces 10, little-known rivals in the March 7 election and is favored to return to City Hall.

However, the mayor shares the ballot with a proposal intended to restrict large real estate projects that challenges his vision for building thousands of new apartments clustered around train stations.

And there are concerns about safety with a higher crime rate.

One of the biggest questions is who will vote.

Angelenos tend to greet local elections with a shrug, and turnout sometimes struggles to get into double digits.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos