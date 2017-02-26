India's top diplomat to visit Washington for talks

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor Pause

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

2:01 Hollywood's greatest trick: teaser

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

0:28 Schumer: Possibility National Guard might be used for immigration enforcement 'despicable'

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis