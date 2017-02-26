More Politics News

February 26, 2017 12:23 AM

Regulator: China needs to rein in risky stock behavior

The Associated Press
BEIJING

A Chinese regulator says Beijing needs to rein in risky behavior by financial industries following market turmoil in 2015 that battered investors.

Sunday's comments by the deputy chairman of the country's stock market agency follow complaints insurance companies and others are making risky speculative investments.

The official, Li Chao, said at a news conference regulators need to "increase the intensity of supervision" to prevent reckless behavior.

On Friday, the chairman of a Chinese life insurance company was banned from the industry for improperly raising money and making high-risk investments.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos