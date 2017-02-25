Bill advances to exempt seasonal workers from minimum wage

Some seasonal workers in Montana's tourist-dependent industries may have to live with lower pay if a bill moves forward to exempt them from the state's minimum wage and overtime laws.
Republican Rep. Vince Ricci of Laurel says his proposal would give more flexibility to outdoor recreational companies and other seasonal businesses. He adds that potential employees are always free to refuse a job if the pay is too low.
Democratic Rep. Shane Morigeau of Missoula said the bill would especially hurt families on Indian reservations who rely on seasonal jobs for their yearly income.
Montana's minimum wage is currently $8.15, although some employers can pay less to those who regularly get tips, farm workers and young employees.
The House gave preliminary passage to the bill Saturday on a 57-43 vote.
