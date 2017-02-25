Advocates want Oregon to pave way for tiny houses

Tiny house advocates want the Oregon Legislature to crack down on "bootleg" construction and make it easier to build the units legally.
The move comes as cities across Oregon, including Salem, are eyeing tiny houses as a way to ease tight rental markets and address growing problems with homelessness.
"Many communities are struggling with, how do we get people out from underneath bridges," Rep. Paul Holvey, D-Eugene said. "We've been forced into looking at this in a new way."
Holvey is chairman of the House Committee on Business and Labor, which is considering two bills dealing with tiny home construction.
There's no real definition for tiny houses, also called accessory dwelling units. They can range from garage conversions to backyard cottages to small homes on wheels.
In all forms, tiny houses have become wildly popular with people looking to reduce their environmental footprint or embrace minimalist principals, as well as those just looking to save money. Owners also list them on short-term rental sites such as Airbnb as a way to augment their incomes.
But many tiny houses aren't built to current health and safety standards, said Mark Long, Oregon Building Codes Division administrator.
House Bill 2737 would establish special construction codes for homes that are 250 square feet or less. Among other things, it would allow narrow ladders or stairways for lofts; eliminate requirements for minimum ceiling height and room size; and exempt the home from required electrical service and water supply.
House Bill 2165 would require tiny homes that are not permanently sited or intended for use as a residence to fall under the standards for recreational vehicles.
Although the state sets building codes, inspections are carried out by local municipalities. Representatives from several of those testified against the proposals at two hearings over the past week.
"Allowing tiny homes to be built to a lesser standard and occupied on a permanent basis could be interpreted that it's acceptable for anyone who occupies them to have a lesser minimum standard for life safety than those that have a traditional home," said Eric Schmidt, Gresham's community development director and president of the board of the Oregon Building Officials Association.
And regulating some small homes as RV's would require cities to hire extra staff and train them on new standards, opponents said.
"Having local officials suddenly become inspectors for the recreational vehicle standard would be difficult. That's traditionally been done at the state level, by the state," said Erin Doyle of the League of Oregon Cities.
In written testimony, Lou Pereyra, owner of Tiny Mountain Houses, told the committee he was moving manufacturing from Oregon to Idaho because of the Building Codes Division's "hard line" on regulations.The company said it builds its tiny houses to national RV codes.
"I just don't have the patience or the funds to battle the state," Pereyra wrote.
Both bills remain in committee. Holvey said both likely will be revised before moving on.
"They're a long way from being done," he said.
Salem is the only major city in Oregon that does not allow accessory dwelling units. City officials have been working for the past couple of years to develop a policy that would permit them.
