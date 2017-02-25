More Politics News

February 25, 2017 1:45 PM

Sheriff's Office: House fire believed caused by drug lab

The Associated Press
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz.

Pinal County authorities say a San Tan Valley man was critically burned in a house fire that investigators believe was caused by a drug lab in the home.

The Sheriff's Office says the man is in extremely critical condition after suffering severe heat and smoke damage to his lungs and third-degree burns to his head, arms and legs.

The fire Friday night destroyed the home's second floor and spread to a neighboring home. Two other homes were evacuated.

The Sheriff's Office says dozens of cans of butane and a hash-oil extractor were found in the home along with marijuana and the remnants of a marijuana grow.

The man's identity was not released.

