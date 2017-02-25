More Politics News

February 25, 2017 12:41 PM

ACC's Swofford encouraged by bill to repeal NC's HB2 law

The Associated Press
GREENSBORO, N.C.

Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford says he's encouraged that North Carolina lawmakers have filed bipartisan legislation to repeal a law that limits protections for LGBT people.

The ACC and the NCAA pulled sporting events out of the state last fall in response to the so-called bathroom bill.

The bipartisan plan to repeal House Bill 2 was filed Wednesday, though some gay rights groups and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper have criticized the provisions within the measure.

In a statement Saturday, Swofford said the league would be ready to "reopen the discussion" on holding neutral-site events in the state if the law is repealed. He said the league "is pleased the legislature is dedicated to resolving this important issue."

