ACC's Swofford encouraged by bill to repeal NC's HB2 law

Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford says he's encouraged that North Carolina lawmakers have filed bipartisan legislation to repeal a law that limits protections for LGBT people.
The ACC and the NCAA pulled sporting events out of the state last fall in response to the so-called bathroom bill.
The bipartisan plan to repeal House Bill 2 was filed Wednesday, though some gay rights groups and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper have criticized the provisions within the measure.
In a statement Saturday, Swofford said the league would be ready to "reopen the discussion" on holding neutral-site events in the state if the law is repealed. He said the league "is pleased the legislature is dedicated to resolving this important issue."
