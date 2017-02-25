Health professionals plan rally in Boston to maintain ACA

Health care professionals and advocates are scheduled to gather at the Statehouse this weekend to protest President Donald Trump's promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Organizers say about 250 people are expected at the rally that starts at noon Saturday.
They say 480,000 people could lose coverage in Massachusetts if the ACA is repealed and Medicaid funding cut.
The protesters are rallying behind the letter written by Gov. Charlie Baker stating his commitment to preserve protections the ACA provides for Massachusetts patients.
Organizers say they have also launched a petition to demand that in the event that the ACA is ultimately repealed, it is replaced by a plan that covers more people with lower out-of-pocket expenses and maintains or improves benefits.
Similar protests are being held around the country.
