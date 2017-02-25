Incorrect tax forms sent to HealthSource RI customers

Rhode Island state officials say approximately 3,000 incorrect tax forms have been sent to HealthSource RI customers.
The Providence Journal (http://bit.ly/2kWU5PF ) reports the error could force people who've already filed their tax returns to amend their filings. Corrected 1095-A forms were posted to HealthSource RI's customer portal as of Friday afternoon and paper copies are supposed to be sent.
Department of Administration spokeswoman Brenna McCabe says the state expects the vendor, Deloitte Consulting, "to cover any expenses related to this error, including taxpayers' personal income tax refiling fees."
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo is withholding about $68 million the state owes Deloitte following numerous problems with the $364 million public-benefits computer system, the Unified Health Infrastructure Project. The system handles public benefits ranging from subsidized health coverage to food stamps.
